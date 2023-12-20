Showtime teaser: Karan Johar's new web series gives you a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Showtime will give you a sneak peek into the world behind the scenes in Bollywood Karan Johar says Showtime gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz The series stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah

Get ready to witness the behind-the-scenes of Bollywood - where dreams are born and superstars are made. Disney+ Hotstar has joined forces with Dharmatic Entertainment for their first fictional series together - Showtime. An epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime will give you a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. Created by Sumit Roy, showrunner Mihir Desai, directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, starring the talented Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah along with Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles, Showtime will stream in 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The teaser shows Emraan Hashmi mouth lines: "Behind the mask of 'nepotism', every outsider wants to become an insider." Mouni Roy is seen playing an actress in the show, while Naseeruddin Shah is seen dropping some truth bombs about the film world as well.

Take a look at the teaser:

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "Collaborating with Dharmatic Entertainment has always been a great experience and the success of Koffee with Karan stands as a testament to that. The next story we wanted to tell was about Bollywood and trade secrets, so who better than Karan Johar who has been the heart of the industry and also the center of conversations around nepotism. We hope Showtime will bring a new flavour to the world of Bollywood that fans will enjoy.”

Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director, Dharmatic Entertainment said, “Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart, it gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz. The show will ensure that battle lines are drawn and crossed & keeps the camera rolling with the audiences clapping. To tell a story so strong and powerful there could not have been a better partner than Disney+ Hotstar. We are extremely excited and eager to bring forth this one for the audience and hope they enjoy the series.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO Dharma Productions & Dharmatic said, “Showtime is a very unique and interesting series and will delve into the world of Bollywood, production houses and how they function. Tangled in power struggles, the series will definitely entertain the audiences. Dharma along with Dharmatic & Disney+ Hotstar have had a successful partnership and with Showtime we aim to strengthen this bond and churn out stories like never before.”

Emraan Hashmi said, “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels. Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have been known to be some of the most quality storytellers in the industry and collaborating with them has been an incredible experience. We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!”