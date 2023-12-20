Breaking News
Mumbai local trains: 10 establishments show willingness to stagger office time
BJP, Sena at loggerheads over construction of Urdu learning centre in Mumbai
Govt wants to execute its agenda without debate: Prithviraj Chavan
Mallikarjun Kharge turns down proposal to be INDIA alliance's PM candidate
Maharashtra: Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber in Pune
Mumbai: Two booked for duping banker of Rs 18 crore by selling fake paintings
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fortune for some frustration for most

Fortune for some, frustration for most

Updated on: 20 December,2023 02:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

On Koffee with Karan, Ajay says failure can be harsh in the industry; reflects on how actors make rounds of producers’ offices for work and are turned down

Fortune for some, frustration for most

Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar

Listen to this article
Fortune for some, frustration for most
x
00:00

Bollywood is a place filled with uncertainty, and can make or break dreams. While Ajay Devgn has built a strong 31-year career, the superstar has seen his share of failures. In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, the actor, who graced the couch with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, spoke about the dark side of showbiz. 


When asked by host Karan Johar if he has seen the harsh side of the movie business, Devgn said, “We’ve seen people getting ruined. I have seen people coming and struggling here. Some say, ‘We give ourselves one year; if something [works out by then], great, otherwise we don’t know what to do and go back.’” In the Disney+ Hotstar offering, he also spoke about how actors make rounds of filmmakers’ offices, hoping to land a role. “Every six months, you go to an office, seek work, and they say, ‘We’ll let you know.’ Another year passes, you do this repeatedly, and 30 to 40 years go by. Whether you are in the industry or not, the struggle is the same for everyone. Hard work is must.” 


 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn karan johar koffee with karan Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK