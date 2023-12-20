On Koffee with Karan, Ajay says failure can be harsh in the industry; reflects on how actors make rounds of producers’ offices for work and are turned down

Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar

Listen to this article Fortune for some, frustration for most x 00:00

Bollywood is a place filled with uncertainty, and can make or break dreams. While Ajay Devgn has built a strong 31-year career, the superstar has seen his share of failures. In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, the actor, who graced the couch with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, spoke about the dark side of showbiz.

When asked by host Karan Johar if he has seen the harsh side of the movie business, Devgn said, “We’ve seen people getting ruined. I have seen people coming and struggling here. Some say, ‘We give ourselves one year; if something [works out by then], great, otherwise we don’t know what to do and go back.’” In the Disney+ Hotstar offering, he also spoke about how actors make rounds of filmmakers’ offices, hoping to land a role. “Every six months, you go to an office, seek work, and they say, ‘We’ll let you know.’ Another year passes, you do this repeatedly, and 30 to 40 years go by. Whether you are in the industry or not, the struggle is the same for everyone. Hard work is must.”

ADVERTISEMENT