Listen to this article Showtime 'X' review: Netizens come out in support of Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy-starrer, deem it 'grand' and 'apt' x 00:00

The highly anticipated web series of 2024, 'Showtime,' produced by Karan Johar, is officially out today. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series boasts a talented cast with Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal playing key roles. Social media is buzzing as netizens express their love for the show.

So far, netizens appear to love the show, particularly praising Mouni Roy's acting. Users have described it as 'grand' and noted that it aptly 'showcases the dark side of Bollywood.'

Just finished watching Showtime

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Review: GRIPPING#Showtime showcases the dark side of Bollywood

Mahima Makwana impresses with her performance👏

Emraan Hashmi & Rajiv Khandelwal are Superb 👍

Mouni Roy hope to see more of you in remaining episodes coming June… pic.twitter.com/3SS6RTrQYd — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) March 7, 2024

#Showtime is partially gripping and is more saddist than should be #EmraanHashmi #MouniRoy are good but the series as a whole is sexist and one dimensional. Average rating 🤩🤩😴 pic.twitter.com/uV0xcyy8Sq — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) March 8, 2024

Speechless, u were so different n damn good in the show. Just can't get over from ur @Roymouni character mon 😭 u were flawless. U made us feel the emotions n pain of #YasminAli. U were absolutely perfect in every scene n ofc ur looks>>>> 🤌🏻❤️#MouniRoy #ShowTime pic.twitter.com/nqHa6Qiz2f — ⁠❥ LostInLove 💫🦋 (@AgaarTumSathHo) March 8, 2024

My God what to say about she's just moreeee than amazing #Yasmineali uff just looking at the small 30 sec clips can make u fall for her dude she's a SLAYER rrrrrrr . I Stand MOUNI 😚❤️

Slaying as always#showtime 👍🏻✨🕊️ #Mouniroy @Roymouni pic.twitter.com/suqnACZnni — MonStar🌟 (@MouniroySlays) March 5, 2024

Top Class Acting by #EmraanHashmi in #ShowTime. What a performance 👏👏👏 Steal the show with his strong presence. Dialogue delivry 🔥🔥

He shiens once again. Series reveal the dark secrets of bollywood ⚡ 2nd Part will be out in june. Waiting 😍 @DisneyPlusHS @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/7cpvZaepgW — Rajat Agrawal 📈 (@rajatag16) March 8, 2024

With #Showtime, #EmraanHashmi proves his mettle as a powerful performer yet again. His portrayal of film producer Raghu Khanna in this exciting drama series is an absolute delight to watch on screen! pic.twitter.com/Z1oYSAZA6e — Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) March 8, 2024

'Showtime' explores the dynamics of power and concealed conflicts hidden within the Bollywood industry. The show features a talented ensemble cast, with Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and others in important roles.