Showtime 'X' review: Netizens come out in support of Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy-starrer, deem it 'grand' and 'apt'

Updated on: 08 March,2024 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

The highly anticipated web series of 2024, 'Showtime,' produced by Karan Johar, is officially out today. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series boasts a talented cast with Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal playing key roles. Social media is buzzing as netizens express their love for the show.


So far, netizens appear to love the show, particularly praising Mouni Roy's acting. Users have described it as 'grand' and noted that it aptly 'showcases the dark side of Bollywood.'


Let's take a look at Showtime's 'X' review:


'Showtime' explores the dynamics of power and concealed conflicts hidden within the Bollywood industry. The show features a talented ensemble cast, with Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and others in important roles.

emraan hashmi mouni roy Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz
