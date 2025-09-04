Breaking News
Entertainment News > Web Series News

Shraddha Srinath's thriller series The Game: You Never Play Alone gets a release date; here's when it hits the screens

Updated on: 04 September,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Shraddha Srinath's much-awaited thriller series, titled The Game: You Never Play Alone, has a release date. Marking Netflix India's first Tamil series, it revolves around the hidden costs of living in a hyper-connected world

The Game: You Never Play Alone, Netflix India’s first Tamil series of 2025, is a character-driven thriller that unfolds the hidden costs of living in a hyper-connected world. As secrets slip through screens and trust crumbles under pressure, what started as a mystery becomes a deeper exploration of identity and power. The show featuring Shraddha Srinath in the lead, premieres on October 2, 2025.

After the smashing success of Black Warrant earlier this year, The Game: You Never Play Alone continues the creative partnership between Netflix and Applause Entertainment. Directed by Rajesh M. Selva, The Game is led by Shraddha Srinath, along with Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, and Hema, in supporting roles. The series blends sharp storytelling and timely themes, marking the next chapter in a growing slate of Tamil originals.


 
 
 
 
 
Director Rajesh M. Selva says of the series, “The Game is more than just a thriller; it’s a reflection of the world we live in, where our lives are entangled in screens, secrets, and shifting loyalties. At its core, it’s a story about people, their choices, vulnerabilities, and the fragile line between truth and deception. Collaborating with Netflix and Applause Entertainment gave us the freedom to push creative boundaries, and I can’t wait for audiences to not just watch The Game, but to step into its world and feel its pulse”

It blends the intrigue of a thriller with the pulse of family conflict and the quiet pain of hidden truths. The show urges viewers to look beyond the screen and into the lives we curate, conceal, and protect. The most dangerous players never show their faces. They hide behind masks and watch the chaos unfold. 

The Game: You Never Play Alone premieres on Netflix on October 2

Makers react

Monika Shergill, Vice President, India Content at Netflix, shares, “With The Game: You Never Play Alone, our first Tamil series of the year, we are bringing a story that is both fresh and relevant. It’s a gripping mystery thriller that follows a female game developer on a relentless mission to track down those responsible for a coordinated attack against her. Our partnership with Applause Entertainment has delivered remarkable titles like Black Warrant, and we’re thrilled to join forces with them for our south slate.  Backed by Rajesh M. Selva’s vision, this series tackles themes that are both timely and deeply resonant to the realities of contemporary digital life.”

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, shares, “The Game is a timely story that captures the realities of our digital age, where every choice can alter the course of relationships. It blends strong storytelling with Rajesh Selva’s distinctive directorial vision, creating a series that is both engaging and thought-provoking. Our partnership with Netflix allows us to tell stories that resonate deeply and reach audiences in India and across the world, and we look forward to audiences experiencing it worldwide.”

