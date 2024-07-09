Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Shruti Seth on collaborating with Purab Kohli for 36 Days

Shruti Seth on collaborating with Purab Kohli for '36 Days'

Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Purab and Shruti have known each other for years, yet this is their first time sharing the screen after their initial days as VJs.

Shruti Seth on collaborating with Purab Kohli for '36 Days'

Shruti Seth and Purab Kohli

Listen to this article
Shruti Seth on collaborating with Purab Kohli for '36 Days'
x
00:00

Actors Shruti Seth and Purab Kohli will be seen sharing screen space in '36 Days'.


Purab and Shruti have known each other for years, yet this is their first time sharing the screen after their initial days as VJs.


Elaborating on her experience of working with Purab for the first time, Shruti shares, "Purab and I have shared our initial days as VJs, and though we've been in the industry for a very long time, this was the first time in so many years that we got to collaborate creatively as co-stars. Meeting after so long all the catching up was happening between taken and so much so that our director, Vishal had to request us to stop talking."


Sharing about their shared interest, she added, "Beyond our shared love for our craft, we both have a similar passion for food. Most of our time off camera was spent exploring new food places in Goa. It's my favorite pastime, and it became a running joke on set: if you wanted to find a place to order from, you just had to reach out to Shruti Seth--she knows it all."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, 36 Days is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show 35 Days.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the show boasts a stellar cast featuring Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, and Sushant Divgikar, among others.

'36 Days' will be out on Sony LIV from July 12. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shruti seth purab kohli Entertainment News entertaintment Web Series Web Series News bollywood events

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK