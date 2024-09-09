Stating that actors without industry backing are always in ‘survival mode’, Skand Thakur on the pressure of headlining a big show like Khalbali Records

Skand Thakur

Skand Thakur: We have to prove ourselves even for a one-minute role

Music is deeply ingrained in Skand Thakur, who was a DJ in his 20s. It feels serendipitous that his first show as the lead, Khalbali Records, is set in the music industry. Also featuring Ram Kapoor, Prabh Deep, and Saloni Batra, the Jio Cinema series explores the cut-throat world of music labels, through a father-son story. After playing pivotal roles in Article 370, Yours Cupidly (2019), and Feels Like Ishq (2021), Thakur discusses the pressure of playing the protagonist for the first time and why he will always be in survival mode in the industry.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

As the protagonist, did you feel the pressure of shouldering the show?

[As the] lead, I used to feel a lot of nervousness on set. I used to tell Devanshu [Singh, director] that I’m feeling the pressure as everything is on me right now, but he is such a wonderful person. We had a lot of conversations. There is pressure as it’s such a big show. But I am confident because we have cumulatively done a good job, given our heart and soul to this show.

A still from Khalbali Records

With so much at stake, have you mentally prepared yourself in case the hard work doesn’t pay off?

At least I won’t regret that I didn’t try. If I had half-assed my way through the show, I wouldn’t feel that way. We have put in an honest day’s work every day. Sometimes things work, sometimes they don’t, but I’ll be proud of the fact that we collectively did everything we could. If it doesn’t work, maybe I’ll [reflect on] what went wrong and what I could’ve done better, but I’ll definitely not have any regret.

Do you feel you’re always in survival mode as an actor in this industry?

I think the survival mode or the [feeling] that you have to keep proving yourself is something that will linger around for a long time, at least for those who are not from the industry. We always have to prove ourselves, no matter if it’s a one-minute role or the lead. We want to do a fantastic job, get noticed, and do it again because that’s how we’ll get more work. I hope [that mode] always stays in me because I know there is no one sitting around to give me another chance. I don’t have anyone backing me. I have to do a great job and prove myself. I’ll never slack off, but I’ll still be in survival mode.

As prep, did you study about all that goes into the music business?

Fortunately, Azadi Records—the people who have given music for the show—came on board four months before we started shooting. I was shadowing Azadi Records’ CEO, Mo Joshi. I spent a lot of time with him during his live shows with Uday Kapur and Prabh Deep. We would reach the venue three to four hours prior to see what the artiste needs. Even while shooting, he was with his artistes making a new song, or trying to link up with new artistes and get a new song out. That gave me a little exposure to the music industry.

In your time with Azadi Records, did you gauge the conflicts in the music industry?

I had a few conversations about it with Prabh and Mo. I got to know the challenges that singers and rappers face. For instance, sometimes they’ve made a song, but it’s not being loved as much. Or the beats produced by producers don’t get approved by the song’s owner. There is a lot of competition as well because we have so much talent when it comes to writers, composers, rappers, and singers. So, conflict is bound to be there. With multiple artistes coming together, there is bound to be love and hate. You have to navigate the contractual process carefully because you might just feel that you’re stuck with someone for five or 10 years, depending on how big the contract is. Azadi Records is exactly what Khalbali aspires to be—unfiltered and uncensored.

How is the music in the show?

Music is the main character in our show. There are roughly 23 original songs in the show, which will be released as an album soon. We have about 30 to 35 artistes who have given music, including Prabh, and J Trix. Amit [Trivedi] sir has given seven songs for this. Azadi Records has given the rest. We also have Rekha Bhardwaj-ji, Nikhita Gandhi, and Anu Malik-ji [featuring] in the show. It will be a treat for everyone who is into music.