Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Social media has turned everyone into health expert Lara Dutta

Social media has turned everyone into health expert: Lara Dutta

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ actress attended the Media Roundtable on Empowering Menopause Conversations on Thursday, where she spoke about menstrual health

Social media has turned everyone into health expert: Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Social media has turned everyone into health expert: Lara Dutta
x
00:00

Actress Lara Dutta, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’, has said that the world of social media and the Internet has made everyone a health expert and that it’s a very unsettling precedent.


The actress said that in matters of health one should always consult the professionals who have invested their time and energy in research and have a deep understanding of the subject.


The ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ actress attended the Media Roundtable on Empowering Menopause Conversations on Thursday, where she spoke about menstrual health.


She said, “All of us today with everything that we are exposed to, we have all become Google, Instagram doctors. Even for women, we are bombarded constantly with so much information. Today, if you want to know what you’re going through even if you mistakenly click on one link, the algorithm will throw up multiple posts about the same thing.”

She further mentioned: “They all may sound like the right fixes to what I’m going through. But, at the end of the day, are they the experts? Are they the people who really know what my personal experience is, and just because it has worked for someone, will it work for me? I believe in people, who have put their time, money, research and effort into actually getting the right kind of information.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lara dutta Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK