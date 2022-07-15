Stand-up comic Amit Tandon takes the 'write' path

Stand-up comic Amit Tandon turns writer with web series about urban family

Amit Tandon

At the heart of every comedy is sharp writing. Amit Tandon knows that all too well, having dedicated the past few months to scripting a comedy feature film. The writing bug appears to have bitten him hard as Tandon, having wrapped up his work on the film, has gone back to the writing table to pen a web series. “I feel that all comedians are inherent writers. After recently completing the script of a potential feature film, I had another idea that was more suited to long-format storytelling. So, without wasting any further time, I decided to pen down this one as well,” says the stand-up comic, who is currently headlining Goodnight India, a family comedy that he hopes puts a smile on his viewers’ face before they hit the bed every night.

The web series is centred on an urban family, and bears his signature brand of humour that stems from everyday situations and observations. Tandon adds, “Foraying into writing comes naturally to me as I have always written my own jokes, acts and skits on every TV show collaboration or stand-up special that I have done. The content is best performed by me if I have been its sole source.”

