'Stardom': 'Animal' actor Bobby Deol wraps shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s directorial debut - Report

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan, is preparing for his directorial debut, and this project has been the talk of the town since news around it started surfacing. Earlier, it was reported that Bobby Deol would make a cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. Now, new reports about Bobby have emerged. It has been claimed that the "Animal" actor has shot for his part, and the last schedule of Bobby took place at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai), where a set was built.

India Today, in one of their reports, quoted a source saying, "Bobby sir wrapped the shoot last month (March). The last schedule took place at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai), where a set was built. He was a thorough professional and very dedicated to this project. The whole unit was very happy with his work." The source claimed that with filming now completed, Deol is preparing for the next stage: dubbing. He will commence dubbing for the series shortly.

About 'Stardom':



To be made under the production of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom,’ set against the backdrop of the film industry. In December 2022, Aryan took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has completed writing his web series. He shared a photo of the script and captioned it as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action’.

About Bobby Deol's work front:

Bobby Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Animal’. 'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its depiction of misogyny. Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film. 'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father.



Apart from this, Bobby will be seen in ‘Kanguva’. The teaser of the upcoming period action drama film, ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol, was released on March 19th.