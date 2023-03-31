Sudhir Mishra revisits a generation of politics

With Afwaah ready for release, director Sudhir to focus on socio-political drama inspired by his CM-grandfather’s stories; series set in ’80s to roll after monsoon

Sudhir Mishra

In October, mid-day had reported that Sudhir Mishra is setting the foundation for a socio-political drama inspired by the stories shared by his grandfather, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dwarka Prasad Mishra (From a time when life wasn’t all about loving your parents, Oct 9). Over five months on, as his Afwaah is ready for release, the director has turned his attention back on the series, the working title of which is Summer of Youth.

DP Mishra

Mishra shares that scripting is now complete, and the casting process is underway. The SonyLIV series will be set against the political backdrop of the ’70s and ’80s. “These are stories that my grandfather and friends told me, and some that I [witnessed] myself. It is not inspired by his life. Instead, it is about people who are not keen to take up their parents’ legacies. I was lucky to know some outstanding minds on a personal level — students, politicians, [those who were part of] the establishment as well as those who were anti-establishment.” If things go as planned, the project will go on floors after the monsoon. “The series is about young people, and most actors will be new. The first season will follow their lives over five years,” he adds.

Tell him that the theme of youngsters finding their voice against the country’s political backdrop sounds similar to Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Mishra disagrees. “Hazaaron... was about everybody getting involved in politics. This one is about young people figuring out their lives after college. Not everybody is politically inclined. It is about growing up in those times when disillusionment about politics was setting in, about their passions, and mistakes. It [chronicles] people from different walks of life, including a Bengali woman from Kolkata belonging to an upper-class, corporate world, and a young man from Bihar.”