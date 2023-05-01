Sukhmanee Lamba: I did two-three rounds of audition for Niloufer

Sukhmanee, who plays Kiran in Jubilee, on how she had initially auditioned for Wamiqa’s role

The actor flanked by Vikramaditya Motwane and Sidhant Gupta

Fate works in mysterious ways. Sukhmanee Lamba has been noticed for her role of doctor Kiran, who goes on to marry Sidhant Gupta’s character Jay Khanna, in Jubilee. Oddly though, Lamba had not auditioned for this part in the beginning. The actor reveals that she was hoping to step into the shoes of Niloufer, a role that was eventually portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi. “I did two-three rounds of audition for Niloufer, but it didn’t work out for some reason. But Vikram sir [Vikramaditya

Motwane, creator-director] loved my screen test so much that he wanted me to be a part of the show. So, he asked me to play Kiran and didn’t even audition me for it,” she recounts.

The acclaimed web series came her way after a long wait. In 2017, Lamba made her acting debut with Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While she thought the film would set the ball rolling on her career, things panned out differently. “[The wait] was disheartening in the beginning, but being a theatre actor, I began working on myself, and saw every audition as a chance to perform. My perseverance paid off in 2019 when I [landed] Jubilee. But it didn’t roll until 2021. So, I have learnt that patience is one’s biggest support system.”

