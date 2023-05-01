Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sukhmanee Lamba I did two three rounds of audition for Niloufer

Sukhmanee Lamba: I did two-three rounds of audition for Niloufer

Updated on: 01 May,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Sukhmanee, who plays Kiran in Jubilee, on how she had initially auditioned for Wamiqa’s role

Sukhmanee Lamba: I did two-three rounds of audition for Niloufer

The actor flanked by Vikramaditya Motwane and Sidhant Gupta

Listen to this article
Sukhmanee Lamba: I did two-three rounds of audition for Niloufer
x
00:00

Fate works in mysterious ways. Sukhmanee Lamba has been noticed for her role of doctor Kiran, who goes on to marry Sidhant Gupta’s character Jay Khanna, in Jubilee. Oddly though, Lamba had not auditioned for this part in the beginning. The actor reveals that she was hoping to step into the shoes of Niloufer, a role that was eventually portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi. “I did two-three rounds of audition for Niloufer, but it didn’t work out for some reason. But Vikram sir [Vikramaditya 
Motwane, creator-director] loved my screen test so much that he wanted me to be a part of the show. So, he asked me to play Kiran and didn’t even audition me for it,” she recounts.


The acclaimed web series came her way after a long wait. In 2017, Lamba made her acting debut with Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While she thought the film would set the ball rolling on her career, things panned out differently. “[The wait] was disheartening in the beginning, but being a theatre actor, I began working on myself, and saw every audition as a chance to perform. My perseverance paid off in 2019 when I [landed] Jubilee. But it didn’t roll until 2021. So, I have learnt that patience is one’s biggest support system.”



Also Read: 'Jubilee': From Madhubala to Nargis, Wamiqa Gabbi pays homage to yesteryear stars


vikramaditya motwane bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK