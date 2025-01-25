Actor Sundeep Kishan, who featured in the opening season of The Family Man led by Manoj Bajpayee, says returning to the third edition feels like a homecoming

Sundeep Kishan

Listen to this article Sundeep Kishan, who played Major Vikram in The Family Man season 1, returns to the 3rd edition x 00:00

It’s a homecoming for Sundeep Kishan on the third season of The Family Man. The actor played Major Vikram in the first edition of the Manoj Bajpayee-led spy thriller in 2019. Six years have passed since, but the actor didn’t feel any gap as he returned to the set of the show. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be working with Raj [Nidimoru] and [Krishna] DK since 2010. So, the first day felt like coming back home,” shares the actor, pleased with how seamlessly the makers wove his character back in the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming the Prime Video series became even more special, courtesy his co-star Bajpayee. “The world thinks of him as an incredibly serious actor, but he is one of the most fun and down-to-earth people you can meet. Working with someone as intelligent as him is a constant learning experience, [as one] tries to understand how he deciphers each scene. We have a great personal bond. When we were shooting, he had this amazing mutton curry made and fed all of us because he knew I liked mutton curry,” grins Kishan.

After the success of the first two seasons, the third instalment comes amid high expectations. But the actor is confident that it will surpass the previous editions. “It will be much higher in terms of humour and action. For all The Family Man fans, this one will be a big notch up,” says Kishan, who also has the Telugu film, Mzaka, and a Netflix show in the pipeline.