Suniel Shetty to play 'Thalaiva' in debut series 'Dharavi Bank'

In the picture, the veteran actor shared a monochromatic and coloured, intense close-up look of his character with a heavy beard

Picture courtesy/Suniel Shetty's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is all set to mark his OTT debut with MX Player's upcoming web series 'Dharavi Bank'. The realistic crime thriller series also has Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hera Pheri' actor unveiled the first look of his character from the series, which he captioned, "A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey...Presenting the first look of #Thalaiva, from #DharaviBank, my first step into the world of OTTs".

Also Read: Suniel Shetty looks fierce in his first look from 'Invisible Woman'

In the picture, the veteran actor shared a monochromatic and coloured, intense close-up look of his character with a heavy beard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Soon after the news broke out, fans swamped the comment section with good luck wishes for the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor for his OTT debut.

The digital space is a rapidly growing industry and many big Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are soon going to mark their OTT debuts.

The official release date of the web series is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadkan' actor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film 'Ghani' which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles.

Whereas, the 'Prince' actor was recently seen in a Malayalam film 'Kaduva' with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty's Tadap premiers on OTT, actor shares reaction with fans

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever