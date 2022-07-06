Breaking News
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at hospital
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Suniel Shetty to play Thalaiva in debut series Dharavi Bank

Suniel Shetty to play 'Thalaiva' in debut series 'Dharavi Bank'

Updated on: 06 July,2022 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the picture, the veteran actor shared a monochromatic and coloured, intense close-up look of his character with a heavy beard

Suniel Shetty to play 'Thalaiva' in debut series 'Dharavi Bank'

Picture courtesy/Suniel Shetty's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is all set to mark his OTT debut with MX Player's upcoming web series 'Dharavi Bank'. The realistic crime thriller series also has Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hera Pheri' actor unveiled the first look of his character from the series, which he captioned, "A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey...Presenting the first look of #Thalaiva, from #DharaviBank, my first step into the world of OTTs".




Also Read: Suniel Shetty looks fierce in his first look from 'Invisible Woman'


In the picture, the veteran actor shared a monochromatic and coloured, intense close-up look of his character with a heavy beard.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Soon after the news broke out, fans swamped the comment section with good luck wishes for the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor for his OTT debut.

The digital space is a rapidly growing industry and many big Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are soon going to mark their OTT debuts.

The official release date of the web series is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadkan' actor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film 'Ghani' which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles.

Whereas, the 'Prince' actor was recently seen in a Malayalam film 'Kaduva' with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty's Tadap premiers on OTT, actor shares reaction with fans

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

suniel shetty Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK