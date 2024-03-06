Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sunil Grover surprises Adah Sharma with his saree draping skills
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sunil Grover surprises Adah Sharma with his saree-draping skills

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Adah Sharma has shared an amusing anecdote about her 'Sunflower 2' co-star Sunil Grover, revealing how he is surprisingly skilled at draping a saree

Sunil Grover surprises Adah Sharma with his saree-draping skills

Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Sunil Grover surprises Adah Sharma with his saree-draping skills
x
00:00

Adah Sharma has shared an amusing anecdote about her 'Sunflower 2' co-star Sunil Grover, revealing how he is surprisingly skilled at draping a saree, surpassing every woman on the set.


Appreciating his saree-draping skills, Adah said: "Sunil can drape a saree faster than any woman. He can drape it within two minutes." Sunil affirmed this claim, stating: "If there were a saree draping competition, I could outdo any woman."


His impeccable saree-wrapping skills became a delightful surprise for everyone on sets.


The series follows the story of the Sunflower Society, where Sonu (Sunil) finds himself under suspicion again in another intriguing murder mystery. With the introduction of a new tenant, Rosie Mehta (Adah), and with multiple potential suspects, the plot thickens, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

'Sunflower 2' is streaming on ZEE5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

adah sharma sunil grover Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK