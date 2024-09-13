Actor Bhuvan Bam acquires the rights to popular Nepali rap Paisa rendered by Kushal Pokhrel for Taaza Khabar 2, which revolves around greed and hustle

Taaza Khabar told the story of ambition, greed and hustle through Bhuvan Bam’s character Vasya. With the second season set to drop online this month, the makers have found just the right song that captures the theme of the dramedy. Bam, who leads the series, and producer Rohit Raj have acquired the rights to the popular Nepali song, Paisa, to be used in the narrative.

The track, rendered by Nepalese artiste Kushal Pokhrel and released in 2020, suddenly caught netizens’ interest last year for its quirky lyrics. Internet sensation-turned-actor Bam says that the track, which offers commentary on the rich-poor divide, is a perfect addition to the latest season of Taaza Khabar. “After the overwhelming response to the first season, we knew we had to step up our game for season 2. Paisa is a track that not only fits the narrative, but also is a raging hit among the people on the internet. We are thrilled to have Kushal Pokhrel’s work as part of our series,” he shares.

Raj, who co-produces the show that also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Shriya Pilgaonkar, says that Paisa’s powerful lyrics first caught his attention last year. “The song’s energy and vibe perfectly match the tone of the upcoming season. It’s an authentic and powerful piece that reflects the underlying themes of hustle and ambition in Taaza Khabar. As fans of the track ourselves, we are excited to introduce it to a wider audience.” For the album, Bam has also roped in lyricist Swanand Kirkire, singers Mohan Kanan and IP Singh.