The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed top entrepreneurs—Aman Gupta (BOAT), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm)—for a laughter-packed yet inspiring conversation.

The latest instalment of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured India's finest entrepreneurs—BOAT's Aman Gupta, MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma—on stage with presenter Kapil Sharma, providing the right mix of humour and inspiration. The program promises a laugh riot, combining business expertise with Kapil's characteristic comedy.

As the conversation shifted to the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, BOAT co-founder Aman Gupta offered his credo, "Dhanda karne ka ek hi fanda, kabhi na hona sharminda," before impersonating Navjot Singh Sidhu with a hilarious, "Thoko taali."

Aman shared an anecdote

Aman opened out about his personal path, revealing how others treated him differently during failures and successes. "I had a relative who absolutely disregarded me when my first few initiatives failed. Woh bhao bhi nhi dete the; baat bhi nahi karte the. But as soon as I achieved success in my business, they turned around and said, 'Come here, my beta,'" he claimed, leaving the crowd stunned.

Aman credits Archana for his brand's success

In another amusing occasion, Aman credits Archana Puran Singh's trademark laughing with her success. "Apki laughter ko humne R&D factory mein diya hai noise cancellation check karne ke liye. Humare saare headphone hit hai!" he remarked.

Archana quickly responded, playfully demanding shares in the company for her 'contribution.'

The fun did not end there. Kapil ridiculed Ghazal Alagh, wondering if MamaEarth hired Shilpa Shetty as a brand representative solely to persuade fathers to buy the products. A fan in the audience also made everyone laugh by asking the CEOs to develop an app to track her husband anytime he went absent from her side.

To add to the hilarity, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal revealed that many people still mispronounce his company's name as "YoYo" rather than "OYO."

With quick-witted discussions, intriguing revelations, and motivating anecdotes, this episode brilliantly balances business with entertainment, making it a must-see.

Talking about Archana Puran Singh, she is frequently seen on her family's vlogs these days. Along with her husband Parmeet and kids Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi, the family has been making weekly vlogs on YouTube and has experienced a significant increase in subscriber base over the previous 8-9 months. They currently have over 890,000 subscribers. Her son Aaryamann recently began a new YouTube channel, which has quickly grown to over 100,000 subscribers.