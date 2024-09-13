The series follows the journey of a young boy from the big city who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The storyline is similar to that of Jeentendra Kumar starrer Panchayat

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil Original series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has released today, and it will remind you of Amazon Prime Video's Hindi hit, Panchayat. Directed by Naga, the series has been written by Balakumaran Murugesan and produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF).

This eight-episode comedy drama follows the journey of a young boy from the big city who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The storyline is similar to that of Jeentendra Kumar starrer Panchayat, which has three seasons on Prime Video.

This family entertainer boasts a talented cast, featuring Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles. Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is set to premiere on September 20 in Tamil, with subtitles in English.

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer out now

The trailer of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam invites viewers into Sidharth’s world as he adapts to the quirks of rural life, navigating a village filled with eccentric characters and unforeseen challenges. With sharp dialogues, witty punchlines, and humorous moments, the series beautifully captures the essence of the rural landscape while exploring the village's power dynamics. It skillfully blends emotions such as genuine desires, lofty ambitions, empathy, and jealousy into a simple yet moralistic tale. The cast’s outstanding performances bring depth and realism to the characters, making them truly multi-dimensional. Complemented by MS Krsna’s melodious and soulful music, the series' charm is further elevated, with the evocative melodies intricately weaving through the narrative and enhancing the storyline.

Naga, the director of the series, shared, “Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam tells a heartfelt story about rural life, seamlessly blending humour with important themes of community and tradition. Working with TVF and Prime Video has been a fantastic experience; their belief in my vision and unwavering support were essential in bringing this show to life. It has been a pleasure collaborating with such a talented cast and crew, which has added incredible depth to the story. Thanks to Prime Video’s worldwide reach, our labour of love will go far and wide, both within the country and internationally, and I am confident that viewers will find this binge-worthy drama truly enjoyable.”

Working on Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has been incredible: Abishek Kumar

Abishek Kumar, who plays the lead role of Sidharth in the series, shared, “Working on Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has been an incredible journey, and being directed by Naga sir has been a tremendous learning experience. I portray a character who is suddenly pulled out of his comfort zone and has to navigate a world completely different from what he’s used to. The series beautifully combines humour with the real-life challenges of a city boy living in a rural village in Tamil Nadu. I’m sure viewers will enjoy the unexpected twists and turns that Sidharth’s life takes. I’m eagerly looking forward to the series premiering on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on September 20th.

“I am always on the lookout for roles that offer something different and unique. In Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, I play a character who is deeply connected to the people in his village, always thinking of others. I found him instantly relatable - a mix of humour and emotional depth that allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions. What makes this project even more special is getting to work alongside my wife and daughter in the series. I’m confident viewers will love this light-hearted show, filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, and I can’t wait for it to launch globally on Prime Video,” said Chetan Kadambi, who portrays Meenakshi Sundaram in the series.

Devadarshini, who portrays Meenakshi Devi, shared, “Being part of a comedy-drama like Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has been a beautiful experience. Playing Meenakshi Devi allowed me to portray a character who, like many women, is dedicated to her family and daily responsibilities. However, the humour and surprising twists in the storyline make her stand out. She’s the voice of reason in the village, and I loved bringing her practical and grounded personality to the screen. I’m eagerly awaiting the series premiere on Prime Video on September 20th.”