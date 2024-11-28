Starring in The Chosen, Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel’s 10-year-plus career may be filled with international projects, but he had always set his sights on Bollywood

It has been a whirlwind tour, from Brazil to London to Mumbai, for Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel as he promotes his hit series, The Chosen. “The show blew up during the pandemic,” says Patel of the historical drama, the fifth season of which is due next summer.

In the Dallas Jenkins-created show, the actor plays Matthew, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus. Does he feel the pressure of bringing alive a character that is prominently mentioned in the religious texts? “When playing Matthew, I wanted to honour not only the text but also the character and the way the show is [depicting him]. Matthew is neuro-divergent on the show, which was very important for the creator. I saw the challenge as a motivation to work harder,” shares the actor.

Patel’s 10-year-plus career may be filled with international projects, but he had always set his sights on Bollywood. Watching Hindi movies shaped his idea of cinema as well as identity. He says, “I grew up watching more Hindi films than American ones; I watched a lot of Akshay Kumar and Govinda movies. I wanted to work in the Hindi film industry first. I am still open to working in Hindi films.”