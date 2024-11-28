Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Indian origin American actor Paras Patel wishes to work in Hindi films

Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel wishes to work in Hindi films

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Starring in The Chosen, Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel’s 10-year-plus career may be filled with international projects, but he had always set his sights on Bollywood

Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel wishes to work in Hindi films

Paras Patel in the series

Listen to this article
Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel wishes to work in Hindi films
x
00:00

It has been a whirlwind tour, from Brazil to London to Mumbai, for Indian-origin American actor Paras Patel as he promotes his hit series, The Chosen. “The show blew up during the pandemic,” says Patel of the historical drama, the fifth season of which is due next summer.


In the Dallas Jenkins-created show, the actor plays Matthew, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus. Does he feel the pressure of bringing alive a character that is prominently mentioned in the religious texts? “When playing Matthew, I wanted to honour not only the text but also the character and the way the show is [depicting him]. Matthew is neuro-divergent on the show, which was very important for the creator. I saw the challenge as a motivation to work harder,” shares the actor.


Patel’s 10-year-plus career may be filled with international projects, but he had always set his sights on Bollywood. Watching Hindi movies shaped his idea of cinema as well as identity. He says, “I grew up watching more Hindi films than American ones; I watched a lot of Akshay Kumar and Govinda movies. I wanted to work in the Hindi film industry first. I am still open to working in Hindi films.” 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paras Patel The Chosen Akshay Kumar govinda Web Series Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK