After carving out a new home for themselves in every desi household with a super entertaining first season, gear up for twice the level of entertainment

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Buckle up to take the flight of laughter once again as The Great Indian Kapil Show gears up for another season full of laughter, masti and a host of celebrity guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show renewed for season 2

After carving out a new home for themselves in every desi household with a super entertaining first season, gear up for twice the level of entertainment as Kapil returns, alongside the versatile and inimitable Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and the delightful Archana Puran Singh. Together they are all set to deliver a comic delight every Shanivaar night - turning it into a Funnyvaar that every parivaar longs for.

So get ready as Kapil and gang return with 2x the fun in the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, only on Netflix!

When The Great Indian Kapil Show wrapped up season 1

Archana Puran Singh has been a key figure on The Great Indian Kapil Show for quite some time. She often participates in the stand-up routines alongside comedian Kapil Sharma. At the time, she gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes, sharing a glimpse of the wrap-up for Season 1 of the comedy talk show.

Archana Puran Singh shared a photo on her Instagram stories featuring a cake adorned with a group picture of Kapil, herself, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The cake had the caption, "The Great Indian Kapil Show... Congratulations!" Archana also wrote "#seasonwrap" in her post.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

For those unfamiliar, Kapil Sharma and his colleagues, including Archana, have been working together on similar television shows since 2018. However, this marks their first venture into the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur.

The format of the show is largely similar to his earlier shows as it is largely engineered for the mass audience on the streaming medium. The extravagant set of the play is a visual extravaganza, set against the backdrop of an opulent airport terminal. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest of the show.

The show streams exclusively on Netflix.

(With inputs from IANS)