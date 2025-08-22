Breaking News
'The Morning Show Season 4' trailer out: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return with fresh drama

Updated on: 23 August,2025 02:16 PM IST  |  Washington DC
ANI |

Top

Season 4 also introduces new faces, with Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons joining the cast alongside Greta Lee, Aniston, and Witherspoon

'The Morning Show Season 4' trailer out: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon return with fresh drama

Picture Courtesy/Apple TV's Instagram account

'The Morning Show', one of the longest-running shows on Apple TV+, is set to return with its much-awaited fourth season on September 17. The show, which stars actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead, has been one of the most successful dramas since its release in 2019.

According to Variety, the makers dropped the trailer of Season 4 on Wednesday, and it shows the familiar chaos returning to the newsroom. After the big UBA-NBN merger in the last season, the channel is now called UBN. But instead of peace, the staff find themselves in a storm of power struggles, censorship, and fresh rivalries.



 
 
 
 
 
The trailer opens with Bradley (Witherspoon) saying, "I'm a firm believer in second chances. Maybe this is an opportunity to make it right." Soon after, Alex (Aniston) adds, "This is so recent: the different company, the different culture." But things quickly spiral, with Stella promising change, Mia talking about urgency in reporting, and the team dealing with shocking twists.

From FBI agents escorting Bradley out of the network building to Alex being covered in paint at a public event, the season appears to be filled with plenty of drama and tension. "Isn't that why you did all of this, this cleaning of house? To make this place better?" Bradley asks in the final moments of the trailer. Alex replies with a sharp line: "You can't clean a house if you're about to blow it up."

Season 4 also introduces new faces, with Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons joining the cast alongside Greta Lee, Aniston, and Witherspoon.

The series, which has remained a flagship for Apple TV+ is set to premiere on September 17.

