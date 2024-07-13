In a gripping new series, Netflix is set to release 'The Perfect Couple', a six-episode adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's acclaimed novel.

Nicole Kidman. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'The Perfect Couple' teaser trailer: Nicole Kidman starrer navigates murder, mystery at wedding x 00:00

The teaser trailer, recently unveiled on YouTube, hints at a wedding that spirals into chaos when a body is found on the beach, transforming a joyous occasion into a murder investigation.

Nicole Kidman stars as Greer Garrison Winbury, the mother of the groom, while Liev Schreiber portrays Tag Winbury, the groom's father.

The narrative centers around Amelia Sacks, played by Eve Hewson, who is preparing to marry into one of Nantucket's most affluent families.

As the wedding festivities unfold, the atmosphere shifts dramatically with the shocking discovery of a corpse.

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect," Netflix teased on social media.

The trailer showcases Amelia's journey into the opulent world of the Winbury family, highlighting her concerns about their secretive nature as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At one dinner table scene in the teaser trailer, she questions the necessity of signing non-disclosure agreements.

Dakota Fanning's character warns, "The key to this family is to just stay on the periphery where it's safe."

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement is seen interrogating Kidman's character, with one officer probing, "Is there something you want to tell me?"

In contrast, Schreiber's character maintains a calm demeanor, dismissing the situation as "dramatic for an accidental drowning."

Kidman's character offers a poignant reflection in the trailer as she says, "We never know what's going on in someone's mind really. No matter how close you are."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble cast also features Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the series promises to blend mystery with the intricacies of family dynamics, as it navigates themes of trust and betrayal.

'The Perfect Couple' is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 5, drawing viewers into its web of intrigue and suspense.

