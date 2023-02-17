The Romantics: SRK recalls hilarious conversation between Aditya and Yash Chopra

In the recently released Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics', stars have revealed details about filmmaking, the evolution of Yash Raj films and their personal attachment to Yash Chopra and his elder son Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. File pics

It's not easy to match up to someone's legacy. It's equally difficult to break the existing norms and carve a new path. Precisely, filmmaker Aditya Chopra achieved that feat and made a name of his own.

In the recently released Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics', stars have revealed details about filmmaking, the evolution of Yash Raj films and their personal attachment to Yash Chopra and his elder son Aditya Chopra. There are very few directors in the Hindi film industry who have achieved stupendous success with their debut films, as Aditya had with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. But he did not follow his father's steps thoroughly. There were sharp differences in terms of sensibilities between the father and the son.

Referring to these differences, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in the show, "Aditya loves to take retakes. Yashji never believed in retakes. One day Yashji asked Adi, 'Why do you take so many retakes?' Aditya replied, 'for safety.' Yashji retorted back saying, 'Are you a fireman?' Such were the differences between the father and the son."

In the song 'Tujhe Dekha' (DDLJ), Aditya consciously chose a silk saree for Kajol as a break from his father's tradition of draping the heroines with chiffon. Recalling the days of shoot, Karan Johar revealed on the show, "I kept watching a very distressed Yash Chopra, who was like his fabric will not fly and if it doesn't fly, it will not look beautiful. And I was like Yash uncle. I am trying very hard but he is not listening to me." Karan assisted Aditya on the sets of DDLJ and acted in a few scenes.

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, 'The Romantics' celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

'The Romantics' had a special screening in Los Angeles, where it received an overwhelming response from the audience.

