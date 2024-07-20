Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Trailer of Seema Biswas starrer Chalti Rahe Zindagi out

Trailer of Seema Biswas-starrer 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' out

Updated on: 20 July,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Set against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown, 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' follows the lives of three families living in a housing complex

Trailer of Seema Biswas-starrer 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' out

Post of Chalti Rahe Zindagi. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Trailer of Seema Biswas-starrer 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' out
x
00:00

The makers of the lockdown drama 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' released its trailer on Thursday.


Set against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown, 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' follows the lives of three families living in a housing complex.


The film explores how the lockdown reveals hidden truths and tests the bonds of relationships. The story centres around Krishna Bhagat, a local bread supplier whose daily rounds connect the families. As the pandemic intensifies, their lives unravel in three dramatic phases, exposing secrets, financial struggles, and familial tensions.


Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, Shakir Khan, and Rohandeep Singh, the film stars actress Seema Biswas, along with Manjari Fadnnis, Siddhant Kapoor, Trimala Adhikari, Rohit Khandelwal, Indraneil Sengupta, and Barkha Sengupta in key roles.

Speaking about the film, director Aarti said, "With 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi', we set out to capture a unique moment in time that touched us all. The pandemic forced us to pause, reflect, and often confront truths we had long ignored. Through the intertwined stories of our characters, we explore how crisis can bring out both the best and the most challenging aspects of human nature. This film is a tribute to the strength of every human out there and the bonds that connect us, even when physically apart. I am confident that audiences will see a bit of themselves in these characters and find inspiration in their journeys."

Actor Seema Biswas shared, "Playing Leela in Chalti Rahe Zindagi was a deeply moving experience. This film beautifully captures the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people during extraordinary times. I am hoping viewers will find a piece of themselves in these characters and their journeys."

'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' is set to release on July 26 on ZEE5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ZEE5 Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK