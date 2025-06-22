Raftaar, following his exit from Karan Johar's The Traitors, opened up about the biggest traitor in his life. When asked, he slyly answered saying, everybody knows

Rapper Raftaar is often known to make headlines. Sometimes for his music, sometimes for his diss tracks, sometimes for his personal life. This time around, he made headlines by entering The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Having multiple reality shows under his belt, Raftaar set out to explore a new format and concept by participating in the Hindi adaptation of the famous American show of the same name.

The game is all about mind games, manipulation, deception and being a ‘traitor’. Obviously, when we had a chat with Raftaar about his stint on the show after his elimination, we had to ask him one question that everyone is curious about.

Raftaar talks about the traitor in his life

We asked him about the traitor in his real life. He used the opportunity to recollect an old publicised feud. Although he did not take names (for obvious reasons), he jokes, “I would like to say something like this - Everybody knows the answer.”

He further, on a serious note, shared how he has had many traitors in his life. “Many times. Not once,” he says. Being his jovial self, he continues to joke, saying, “Even then, we couldn't catch the traitor. So, imagine how the show would have been. There were only 2-3 traitors in my life. But there (in the show), there were 19 with me.”

How was Raftaar eliminated?

For the unversed, Raftaar was always under the scanner during the circle of shaq in the last three episodes. Initially, he very well managed to defend himself and convince everyone that he is not a traitor. However, Sufi Motiwala had a different plan in mind during the task. He raised suspicion about Raftaar being a traitor despite the latter's claims of being innocent.

Sufi tried to reason that Raftaar was the traitor, and hence tried to name himself in the answer so that no one would doubt him. Raftaar responded, saying he is not that foolish to do that even if he were a traitor. Nevertheless, he was voted out and it was revealed that he was innocent.