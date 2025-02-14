The action-comedy series, based on the popular PlayStation game, returns with more explosions, wild car battles, and high-stakes action

Cinephiles can brace for more chaos as the trailer for Twisted Metal Season 2 is out, and this time, Anthony Mackie's John Doe faces an even bigger challenge, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The action-comedy series, based on the popular PlayStation game, returns with more explosions, wild car battles, and high-stakes action.

In the first season, John Doe had to deliver a package across a dangerous post-apocalyptic America. Now, in Season 2, the stakes are even higher. A mysterious man named Calypso, played by Anthony Carrigan, invites Doe and his ally Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) to join a deadly demolition derby. The winner of this brutal tournament will have one wish granted--but sixteen other drivers are fighting for the same prize.

"The joy ride is over. The tournament is here," Mackie's character says in the trailer. "I'll need to end every last driver that gets in my way. No pressure, or anything."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Jonathan Smith, writer, showrunner and executive producer on Twisted Metal, in a statement shared, "The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own."

Season 2 will also feature Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, with guest stars including Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television.

