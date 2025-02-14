Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Anthony Mackies Twisted Metal returns with high stakes action

Anthony Mackie's 'Twisted Metal' returns with high-stakes action

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The action-comedy series, based on the popular PlayStation game, returns with more explosions, wild car battles, and high-stakes action

Anthony Mackie's 'Twisted Metal' returns with high-stakes action

Picture Courtesy/Sony Pictures Television's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Anthony Mackie's 'Twisted Metal' returns with high-stakes action
x
00:00

Cinephiles can brace for more chaos as the trailer for Twisted Metal Season 2 is out, and this time, Anthony Mackie's John Doe faces an even bigger challenge, reported The Hollywood Reporter.


The action-comedy series, based on the popular PlayStation game, returns with more explosions, wild car battles, and high-stakes action.


In the first season, John Doe had to deliver a package across a dangerous post-apocalyptic America. Now, in Season 2, the stakes are even higher. A mysterious man named Calypso, played by Anthony Carrigan, invites Doe and his ally Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) to join a deadly demolition derby. The winner of this brutal tournament will have one wish granted--but sixteen other drivers are fighting for the same prize.


"The joy ride is over. The tournament is here," Mackie's character says in the trailer. "I'll need to end every last driver that gets in my way. No pressure, or anything."

Take a look

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Jonathan Smith, writer, showrunner and executive producer on Twisted Metal, in a statement shared, "The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own."

Season 2 will also feature Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, with guest stars including Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Hollywood hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK