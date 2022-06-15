Upasana Singh on her character in 'Masoom': My tears would flow naturally

Upasana said , "This is a very serious role, and for actors to do such characters they need to go to the depth of it."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Upasana Singh

In a daughter’s quest to unearth the truth, who can she trust when her family wishes to hide the truth under the garb of love and protection? After topping the chart with some fantastic thriller shows, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to pack a punch with another nail-biting psychological thriller, Masoom. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition.

The six-episode series, releasing on 17th June, will see the digital series debut of the indelibly talented actor Boman Irani and rising star Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

The character of Gunwant from her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Masoom has been an interesting one. Upasana Singhnarrates her experience in her own words.

