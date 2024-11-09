‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ writer Sita Menon tells exclusively to Mid-day that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan keeps referencing 90s superstar Govinda a lot when he talks

Varun Dhawan, Govinda Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article 'Varun Dhawan keeps referencing Govinda a lot when he talks' | Citadel: Honey Bunny x 00:00

Bollywood’s muscle hunk Varun Dhawan plays the lead in Raj and DK’s spy thriller ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Writer Sita Menon tells Mid-day that Varun keeps referencing 90s superstar Govinda a lot when he talks. For those unversed, Varun’s father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan has directed Govinda in several films like ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and ‘Partner’ to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan called up Raj and DK for a role

DK recalls Varun Dhawan personally calling him up, soon after ‘The Family Man’ season 2: “He said, ‘Listen, if you guys are doing anything else, let me know. Especially, if you’re doing anything in action.’ We were actually developing Citadel. We didn’t have anybody in mind. So, it wasn’t much of a pitch. I said, ‘We’re doing Citadel.’ And Varun said, ‘Sure, I’m on.’”

Is Varun Dhawan similar to Govinda on sets?

Just like that, Varun got on board his web series debut. For some reason, we tell Raj & DK, that Varun usually reminds us of Govinda, through his goofy, genial presence onscreen, otherwise. This reference is apt for the two directors because they’re among the few from the current lot, who’ve actually worked with the Govinda. That was in Raj & DK’s Happy Ending (2014), a decade ago. Is Varun anything like Govinda on the set too?

Raj says, “We sought out Govinda to play himself [in Happy Ending]. You’re making that [Varun-Govinda] connection; we didn’t! Varun, we realised, is a director’s actor. He submits to an idea, once he’s made sense of it… He was always mentally trained to be an action star.”

About Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the duo navigates a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Interestingly, Samantha and Varun play her parents in the Indian version.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ commenced streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.