Excitement is mounting for the highly anticipated series, The Penguin, which is set to premiere on September 20, 2024, on JioCinema Premium in India. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to immerse themselves in the dark, gritty world of Gotham's infamous crime lord, Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin. Colin Farrell's transformation into Oz Cobb, first revealed in 2021, has already generated significant buzz online. As the premiere date approaches, the anticipation only grows. In light of this, let’s explore which Indian actors could be perfect for the iconic role of The Penguin.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi would be a great choice to play Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin. He's known for his ability to portray complex characters and has a talent for blending both good and bad traits in his roles. Sethupathi's strong screen presence and his skill in showing the human side of even the most villainous characters would make his take on the Penguin unique and compelling. He could bring a new depth to the role, making the character both menacing and relatable.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Imagine Jaideep Ahlawat stepping into the shoes of Oz Cobb, the notorious Penguin of Gotham. Ahlawat’s ability to bring intensity and depth to his characters makes him an ideal fit for this iconic role. With his knack for portraying complex, layered villains, he could infuse the Penguin with a unique blend of menace and charisma. Ahlawat’s powerful screen presence and distinctive style would add a new dimension to the character, making him both formidable and fascinating. In his hands, the Penguin could become a figure that’s not just feared, but deeply respected in the dark world of Gotham.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap as Oz Cobb, the Penguin, and it’s easy to see how his unique style could bring something entirely new to the character. Known for his gritty, raw storytelling and unconventional approach to filmmaking, Kashyap could translate that same energy into his portrayal of Gotham’s infamous crime lord. His experience in crafting complex, morally ambiguous characters would allow him to dive deep into the Penguin’s psyche, bringing out a darker, more intense version of the villain. With Kashyap's sharp instincts and bold presence, the Penguin could become a figure of both fear and fascination, adding layers of complexity to Gotham’s underworld.

Manoj Pahwa

Manoj Pahwa as Oz Cobb, the Penguin, would be an unexpected yet intriguing choice. Known for his versatility and ability to slip seamlessly into any role, Pahwa could bring a fresh and unique perspective to Gotham’s iconic crime lord. His talent for portraying both humour and menace could add an interesting twist to the character, making the Penguin both cunning and relatable. Pahwa’s strong presence and expressive acting would allow him to explore the deeper layers of the Penguin, turning him into a figure who is not just feared but also understood. His portrayal could bring a surprising blend of charm and ruthlessness to the dark world of Gotham.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar would be an excellent choice to play the Penguin. Known for his powerful acting and intense roles, Manjrekar could bring a strong presence to Gotham’s infamous crime lord. His experience with complex characters means he could dive deep into the Penguin’s dark side while still showing his cleverness and charm.

