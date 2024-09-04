Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Vijay Varma reveals Captain Devi Sharan enjoyed his work in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Vijay Varma reveals Captain Devi Sharan 'enjoyed his work' in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Updated on: 04 September,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

At a press meet that he attended on Tuesday, Vijay said that the best compliment he received for his performance came directly from Captain Sharan himself

Vijay Varma reveals Captain Devi Sharan 'enjoyed his work' in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Vijay Varma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Vijay Varma reveals Captain Devi Sharan 'enjoyed his work' in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’
x
00:00

Actor Vijay Varma, recently opened up about his role as Captain Devi Sharan in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.


The series, based on the true story of the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight, features Varma portraying Captain Devi Sharan, who was the head pilot during the week-long ordeal.



At a press meet that he attended on Tuesday, Vijay said that the best compliment he received for his performance came directly from Captain Sharan himself.


"I was happy that Captain Devi Sharan enjoyed the work, he called and gave me a pat on the back. Also, Mrs. Sharan said, 'I know this man more than he knows himself and I can tell you that you've come very close to him'," he added.

The 'Darlings' actor also added that his aim was never to imitate the real-life captain.

"There was no effort to make him sound like a real-life captain, that was never the intention. He (Sinha) never showed me a picture of young Devi Sharan, or we've to achieve this. For the entire series, the intention was very clear that we were not imitating anyone's character," Varma said.

"I tried to keep the spirit of the person that I met... I'm thankful that this happened, and he (Sinha) was capturing it through a lens that worked well because the camera was always right next to my face all the time and there was a green screen in front of me," he added.

The press event was also attended by director Anubhav Sinha, along with Varma's co-stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, and Pooja Gor.

The Hijack drama is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava. It stars actors Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza.

The six-episode series is based on the events of December 24, 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 en route to Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked after taking off from the Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal shortly after it entered Indian airspace.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vijay varma netflix Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK