Vijay Varma on 'Devotion of Suspect X': The most fun and frolic I’ve had on a movie set

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma will soon be seen in 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor has now wrapped up the shoot and shared a post and some pictures.

He wrote- ""Shoot wrap! This has gotta be the most fun n frolic I’ve had on a movie set and yet did some serious work." Taking to his social media, Vijay Varma marked the shoot wrap of his next, 'Devotion of Suspect X' with fun and goofy photos from the sets with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and the director, Sujoy Ghosh.

It seems to be starting soon as Vijay had also taken to his social media recently to tease fans about the much awaited upcoming season of the show, Mirzapur as he shared a glimpse of his and Shweta Tripathi's script. He had also shared a picture in a tshirt from the series with Pankaj Tripathi's face on it and the dialogue, "Darr Ko Khatam Nahi Hone Denge" written over it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy shooting for an upcoming untitled thriller, recently posted a picture with co-star Vijay.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Kareena is seen using her phone while Vijay is standing behind her. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actor left a witty remark in the caption. She wrote "Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? @itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot" Vijay reposted the picture and wrote "Yes all Nawab saab, Naina and Nanny Messages (rolling eyes emoji)" Actor Arjun Kapoor also took part in their banter and wrote "Then toh he will know too much"

The movie, which stars Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep Ahlawat is being directed by celebrated director Sujoy Ghosh and marks Bebo's OTT debut. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Earlier, Bebo had shared some glimpses from Darjeeling, where they wrapped up the first schedule of the movie last month. She also shared an adorable video on social media as she enjoyed French fries with Vijay Varma on sets.