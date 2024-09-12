'Sacred Games' is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. It revolves around Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), a cop, and his run-in with Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the most wanted criminal

Bollywood’s seasoned actor Vijay Varma, who is garnering rave reviews for his performance in the web series ‘IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack’ reveals he was dropped from Netflix’s biggest show ‘Sacred Games’. In an interview with Indian Express, Vijay recalled how he was dropped last minute despite being locked for a role, which he didn’t mention.

Vijay Varma was dropped from ‘Sacred Games’

He said, “Casting directors did believe in me, but I was not given a chance for a long, long time. In some auditions, I was on the waitlist, in top five, top two and then I was locked and then I was dropped! I was locked in Sacred Games, I did my costume measurements and then I got dropped. Stuff like that has happened, but some part of me kept the faith and belief. Work started coming in after Gully Boy, but I think I was so starved for work, that I took a lot of it after the film.”

About ‘Sacred Games’

'Sacred Games' is an Indian neo-noir crime drama based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. It revolves around Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), a cop, and his run-in with Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the most wanted criminal, and what transpires after they come in contact with each other. Apart from Saif and Nawazuddin, the other cast includes Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Amruta Subhash.

Vijay Varma in ‘IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Vijay Varma plays the role of Captain Devi Sharan. The series, based on the true story of the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight, features Varma portraying Sharan, who was the head pilot during the week-long ordeal. The hijack drama is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza. The six-episode series is based on the events of December 24, 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 en route to Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked after taking off from the Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal shortly after it entered Indian airspace.