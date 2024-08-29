Vijay Varma, who is currently on a promotional spree for his web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', gets candid about living independently and taking up a small role for money which turned out to be a bad experience

Vijay Varma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article With Rs 18 in bank account, Vijay Varma recalls his lowest low in life as meal options were only pani puri or idli x 00:00

Bollywood’s seasoned actor Vijay Varma, who is currently on a promotional spree for his web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' recalls his struggle days with only Rs 18 left in his bank account and meal options narrowed down to either pani puri or idli. The actor gets candid about living independently and taking up a small role for money which turned out to be a bad experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Varma speaks about his financial woes

The actor spoke about his struggle days on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel. He said, “It was a very bad time, it was my lowest low. There were just Rs 18 in my account and I could either eat panipuri or idli.”

Vijay did not come from a household struck by poverty. On the contrary, things were comfortable for him, but he chose an alternate route to be independent. “I had stopped taking money from home because my father wasn’t talking to me,” he said.

“I was told that if my rent and allowance were sorted, I would not work hard, so I should let that fire within me get strong. In 2-3 months, I was left with nothing, that time I played a small role for money and it was a very bad experience. So it was the lowest low of my life,” added Vijay.

About Vijay Varma's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

The six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the show. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' will be out on Netflix on August 29.

(With inputs from ANI)