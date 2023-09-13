Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Referring to it as her “most ambitious role”, Gabbi on playing a female detective in Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley

Wamika Gabbi

Wamika Gabbi’s upcoming collaboration with filmmaker-writer Vishal Bhardwaj will mark their fourth. The actor, who earned acclaim for her show, Jubilee, will headline the detective series, Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley. “Playing the role of India’s first female detective in a show is an incredible honour. This is a character that I have poured my heart into,” says the actor of the SonyLIV murder mystery, an official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, The Sittaford Mystery.


Crediting filmmaker Bhardwaj for offering female actors the chance to play unique characters, she says, “Sir writes each character intricately. I have been fond of the female characters in his films, and this character is no different. It’s my most ambitious role to date.” 


The first episode of the series—also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, and Vivaan Shah, among others—aired on June 30. The rest will premiere on September 27.


vishal bhardwaj Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

