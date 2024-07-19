The teaser gives a quick look at Tabu as Sister Francesca. She’s dressed in black with a cape, standing with her arms folded, and looking directly at the camera

Tabu in Dune: Prophecy (Pic/@SecretsOfDune)

Listen to this article WATCH: Tabu looks forceful and fierce in her first look from Dune Prophecy web series' second teaser x 00:00

The second teaser for the web series Dune: Prophecy came out on Thursday evening. This 1-minute and 10-second teaser from HBO builds on the *Dune* movies and features the highly anticipated first look at Tabu as Sister Francesca.

Tabu in Dune Prophecy web series

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser gives a quick look at Tabu as Sister Francesca. She’s dressed in black with a cape, standing with her arms folded, and looking directly at the camera. Although she doesn’t speak in the teaser, her costume gives her a powerful presence. We’ll have to wait for more promotional material to find out her role in the Imperium’s power struggle.

Tabu in Dune Prophecy web series, take a look:

First look at Indian actress Tabu in #HBO Original series DUNE: Prophecy as Bene Gesserit Sister Francesca. #DuneProphecy pic.twitter.com/Ctt523oTiA — 𝐑. Å𝐥í | Secrets of Dune (@SecretsOfDune) July 18, 2024

What was previously reported:

Tabu will be seen in a recurring role in the series that serves as the prequel to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune', which was released in 2021. The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood', reports 'Variety'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The official logline says, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune', created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

As per 'Variety', Tabu will be seen in the role of Sister Francesca. The character is described as "strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital".

'Dune: Prophecy' will also star: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series has had a long road to the screen, including multiple showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023.

Tabu is one of the best actors in India and has two National Awards to her credit- one for 'Maachis' and one for 'Chandni Bar'. She is known for her work in Hindi cinema like 'Andhadhun', 'Cheeni Kum', and 'Haider' among others. Tabu has also appeared in international productions including 'Life of Pi', 'The Namesake', and the BBC miniseries 'A Suitable Boy' .