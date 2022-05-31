Breaking News
Watch video! Plabita Borthakur: I had to diet to play a stripper in 'Escaype Live'

Updated on: 31 May,2022 03:50 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Plabita gets in conversation with mid-day.com

Plabita Borthakur/Instagram


Plabita Borthakur who plays 'Fetish Girl' in the web series 'Escaype Live,' got into a conversation with mid-day.com, about the show and content creators competing for views.

Speaking about her prep for the character the actress says, "It was one of the most challenging characters I've played. Yes she's called 'Fetish Girl' that's her name as a user of the app. These are all fictional characters, that people use for various reasons on the app. Apart from seeing them as their screen characters, in the show we also get to know who they are, why they are doing what they are, what kind of lives they live! Playing a stripper is new, so I was on a diet for a long time, I was working out and going for dance classes and choreography sessions."




