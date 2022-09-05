Watch video! Shefali Shah: Someone took the risk of casting me as the lead in 'Delhi Crime'

Shefali spoke to mid-day.com
Shefali Shah/frontrowgypsy
Shefali Shah, in an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, opened up about finally getting the amount of work she deserves, plans to do a comedy, being a mother to Gen-Z boys and much more!
Shefali said, "Someone took the risk and leap, of casting me as the lead of 'Delhi Crime.' The kind of reach that 'Delhi Crime' had surpassed what anybody thought of. There are writers and directors, who write stuff keeping me in mind now. I always got a lot of love, adulation and respect but it took time to translate into work that I wanted to do."
When quizzed about Bollywood films not performing as per expectations, at the box-office, the actress said, "When we receive a lot of love and appreciation, this is a part of it. I think it will pass! Every film is born with it's own fate, it does not determine how good or bad it is. Cinema is a culture in our country, it's not going to go away."
