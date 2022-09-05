Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch video Shefali Shah Someone took the risk of casting me as the lead in Delhi Crime

Watch video! Shefali Shah: Someone took the risk of casting me as the lead in 'Delhi Crime'

Updated on: 05 September,2022 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shefali spoke to mid-day.com

Watch video! Shefali Shah: Someone took the risk of casting me as the lead in 'Delhi Crime'

Shefali Shah/frontrowgypsy


Shefali Shah, in an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, opened up about finally getting the amount of work she deserves, plans to do a comedy, being a mother to Gen-Z boys and much more!




Also Read: Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Tejasswi Prakash invites us home to join the celebrations


Shefali said, "Someone took the risk and leap, of casting me as the lead of 'Delhi Crime.' The kind of reach that 'Delhi Crime' had surpassed what anybody thought of. There are writers and directors, who write stuff keeping me in mind now. I always got a lot of love, adulation and respect but it took time to translate into work that I wanted to do."

When quizzed about Bollywood films not performing as per expectations, at the box-office, the actress said, "When we receive a lot of love and appreciation, this is a part of it. I think it will pass! Every film is born with it's own fate, it does not determine how good or bad it is. Cinema is a culture in our country, it's not going to go away."

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

 

Will `Brahmastra` turn the game for single screens?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shefali shah Delhi Crime web series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK