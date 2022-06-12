Watch video! Sonali Bendre: Finding a home in Mumbai is sacred

Sonali Bendre joins mid-day.com’s Mumbai Meri Jaan

Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre is the latest guest on mid-day.com’s special series ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan.’ The actress opens up on everything from her favourite restaurants in the city, to fashion!

Speaking about finding a home in Mumbai she says, “One of my biggest fears in life is not having a roof over your head in Mumbai. The process of it was so difficult! I had rental spaces and when I first bought a place of my own, it was so amazing to own a place in Mumbai.” About her current home she says, “I always remember the process because I enjoy putting a home together. It is an ongoing process because I love changing things constantly.

The actress who also spoke about her favourite studios in Mumbai says, “I really like Mehboob and Famous studios, I like Kamalistan because of the beautiful trees and outdoors. These have been iconic and also Filmistan.”

