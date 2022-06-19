Watch video! Sudhaa Chandran says her love story with husband Ravi Dang is similar to THIS Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film

Sudhaa Chandran joins mid-day.com's Flashback with the stars

Sudhaa Chandran

Actress Sudhaa Chandran is the latest guest on mid-day.com's Flashback with the stars. The actress speaks about losing her right leg to an accident and her comeback as a dancer, her marriage with husband Ravi Dang, Ekta Kapoor offering her the iconic Ramola Sikand and much more.

Speaking about her love story and 28 years of marriage with Ravi the actress says, "We got married in 1995 and I knew my husband for nine years before that because we struggled together. We were best friends, even today I don't call him by husband but my best friend. My husband is a patient listener, I'm the talkative one. He's my rock of Gibraltar, like my father. North and South combinations always work and me it was beautiful because my father believed in me."

