Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch Video: 'Suzhal: The Vortex' trailer promises a thrill ride

Watch Video: 'Suzhal: The Vortex' trailer promises a thrill ride

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'Suzhal: The Vortex' begins with the disappearance of a young girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu. What begins as a mere missing-person investigative drama

Watch Video: 'Suzhal: The Vortex' trailer promises a thrill ride

Picture Courtesy: PR


Giving a sneak peek into a potential nerve-wracking mystery, Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil, a thriller titled ' Suzhal - The Vortex '.

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the eight-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing and thrilling ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a schoolgirl.





Show full article

web series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK