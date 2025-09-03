Breaking News
Wednesday season 2 ending explained third installment to feature a new family member

Wednesday season 2 ending explained; third installment to feature a new family member

Updated on: 03 September,2025 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

The second season of Wednesday featured multiple storylines and gave every character a meaningful arc. That being said, the finale for this season also teased its plot for a threequel

Wednesday season 2 ending explained; third installment to feature a new family member

A still from Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 ending explained; third installment to feature a new family member
The wait is finally over as Netflix has dropped the second part of Wednesday season 2. Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead, this season did not keep up with the thrill as seen in the first installment, but it wasn’t all that bad either. The second season featured multiple storylines and gave every character a meaningful arc. That being said, the finale for this season also teased the plot for a threequel. 

Wednesday season 2 ends on a bittersweet note 

Spoilers ahead! Wednesday, who released all the outcast prisoners at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, also unleashed another Hyde, aka Tyler Galpin’s mother, Francoise Sylvanne Galpin. She reunites with her brother, Isaac, aka Slurp, the infamous brain-eating zombie. The trio is now on a mission to get Francoise a normal life by cutting away the Hyde side of her. 


While Wednesday does manage to stop the menace, we discover that Thing is a part of Isaac’s body, who was dismembered by her mother, Morticia Addams. While everything comes back to normal, Enid, now an alpha, turns into a werewolf to save Wednesday, but her condition won't reverse, which leads her to go into hiding, and the latter promises to hunt her down and bring her friend back no matter what. 

Lady Gaga’s role revealed

Lady Gaga, who was anticipated to have a prominent character in the series, is seen in more of a cameo as Rosaline Rotwood, who used to be a teacher at Nevermore Academy. However, she does play a pivotal role in helping Wednesday regain her ability of psychic clairvoyance. All of it, from her grave! 

A new family member in season 3

Throughout season 2, we are teased with Wednesday’s aunt Ophelia, who shares a ton of similarities with our lead star. In the final episode, it is learned that Ophelia was locked away by her mother, Hester Frump. As the door opens to her hidden room, she is seen writing on the wall, “Wednesday must die.” The third season will be set on Wednesday, as Enid finds herself and tries to solve the mystery behind her aunt, who has yet to be formally introduced to the audience.

