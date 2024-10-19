Shalini Passi is one of the new entrants on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She leads a lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. Know more about her here

Shalini Passi

There are four stages of knowing me, says Shalini Passi on episode four of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She is one among the three ne entrants on the show. The Delhi socialite has been accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla on the show to give a competition to the OG Bollywood wives -Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

So what are the four stages? "First is disbelief. Then inquisitiveness. Then there's the 'is it really true? Does she do all these things?' And then complete surrender and love".

So, who is Shalini Passi and why has she become a topic of interest?

Shalini is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer.

She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. See inside pics from the house here.

Reportedly, Shalini got married at the early age of 20. Details of her current age is not available on the internet.

Shalini Passi is a deeply spiritual and religious person. She along with her husband Sanjay, has been linked with a high-profile donation of INR 10 crore for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which oversees Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati in February 2021.

Interesting facts about Shalini revealed on the show

Shalini loves her clothes and it is something that was established in the very beginning of the new season. She keeps changing her outfits through the day. Bhavana, at one point, reveals that Shalini only owns couture outfits and not comfortable attires like pajamas.

Shalini keeps herself occupied through the day with various social events. Apart from that she is learning to sing and dance ( Bharatanatyam, salsa, and Bollywood creative). In the show, she confidently sings 'Mitwaa' from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'.

Shalini avoids stepping out in the sun due to allergic reactions. This was revealed as rest of the show members stepped out in a park during the day. Maheep also proceeded to call her a vampire.

Shalini has a team of women who take care of her day-to-day activities at home including instructing kitchen staff on meal preparation of the day to scheduling all her classes.

Shalini is very particular about her diet. During the Karwa Chauth episode, she was seen breaking her fast with healthy soup that she carried from her home in thermoses. She also largely consumes only raw food

She learnt scuba diving and went into the water in Mauritius during a storm. She claimed to hurt her rib while jumping and came out instantly.

Shalini's husband Sanjay had donated his plasma to Bhavana's father when he was down with COVID saving his life.