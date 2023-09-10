Breaking News
Why are netizens questioning Sujoy Ghosh's 'aukat' to release Jaane Jaan in theatres? Director's reaction goes viral

10 September,2023
Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller Jaane Jaan featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma has generated buzz, with Ghosh's witty response to a Twitter user's comment about its theatrical release

Sujoy Ghosh, loved for his masterpiece Kahaani, is back in the limelight with a captivating new thriller titled Jaane Jaan. Ghosh has managed to secure the talents of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is set to make her OTT debut. Alongside her, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.


The buzz around Jaane Jaan reached its zenith recently when Sujoy Ghosh took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the film's trailer once again. In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to the viewers and urged them to mark their calendars for the film's release on September 21st.


However, it was a cheeky comment from a user that truly stole the spotlight. The user questioned Ghosh's ability to release the film in theaters, implying that OTT platforms were the only viable option. Ghosh, displaying his characteristic wit, responded with grace, saying, "Thanx bro. You just relieved me of all my tensions. Forever grateful. Big hug." 


The film's promotional campaign has been nothing short of intriguing. Individual posters featuring the lead cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, have been shared on social media. These posters hint at the complexity of the narrative, promising audiences a riveting experience.

 
 
 
 
 
Jaideep Ahlawat, in his Instagram post, teased the viewers, stating, "Every story has 2 sides, but this one has 3. Unravel the mystery of #JaaneJaan on 21 September, only on Netflix!" The cryptic message only leaves fans eagerly anticipating the release.

Jaane Jaan is set to be a remarkable addition to Sujoy Ghosh's cinematic legacy, and with the talented cast on board, it promises to be a thrilling journey into the world of suspense and mystery. As the release date approaches, the anticipation among fans is palpable. 

