Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal team up for Netflix heist thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Actors Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are teaming up for a suspense thriller titled ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, the streaming service Netflix announced on Monday

Actors Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are teaming up for a suspense thriller titled ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, the streaming service Netflix announced on Monday. Directed by Ajay Singh, the movie traces the story of a heist that goes wrong when a plane gets hijacked. It also features Sharad Kelkar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ was announced during Netflix's Films Day event here.



Yami Gautam said she is excited to be part of a heist movie and collaborate with Vijan and Kaushik, the duo behind her 2019 movie ‘Bala’. "It feels good to be part of a heist film. And many reasons to feel good about this film, my brilliant association with Maddock Films, Amar Kaushik, who made me 'babyu' (nickname of her character Pari from 'Bala'), my director Ajay and Sunny”, she said.



Sunny Kaushal said the experience of working on the film was "fabulous". "It is one of the best scripts that I have read. Thank you to Amar, Maddock and Ajay sir for giving me this film. I was very excited to do this role”. The actor, who has worked with Vijan on ‘Shiddat’, said.

Kaushik, who has helmed ‘Stree’ and ‘Bala’, said the story of ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ evolved a lot during the making. "When we started writing the film, the screenplay was different. Earlier, it was a simple story. Then we changed it as we have an intelligent audience today”. Kaushik, who also serves as a writer on the upcoming film, said. “The idea is that people should not feel that this is yet another heist film. We were thinking of the title and toying with a few ideas till we arrived on 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga”, he added.

Kelkar, best known for films such as ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, and ‘Laxmii’, said he is happy to be part of the film.

Producer Pooja Vijan said the banner's previous two projects with Netflix- ‘Mimi’ and ‘Dasvi’ were content-driven films and their aim is to showcase diverse subjects to the audiences.

The streamer has yet to announce the release date of ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’.

