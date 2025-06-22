Directed by Krishna Poluru, ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is a gripping supernatural mystery loaded with suspense, secrets, and unexpected twists. Starring Abhignya Vuthaluru and Charan Lakkaraju, the series premieres June 27 only on ZEE5

Still from Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

Listen to this article Viraatapalem- PC Meena Reporting trailer: Abhignya Vuthaluru-starrer series promises edge-of-your-seat thriller x 00:00

ZEE5 is all set to present its newest Telugu original series, ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’, a gripping supernatural thriller set against the hauntingly rural backdrop of Andhra Pradesh. Starring Abhignya Vuthaluru and Charan Lakkaraju and directed by Krishna Poluru, the series premieres on June 27. With eerie folklore, buried secrets, and a fearless investigation at its heart, the series promises an edge-of-your-seat, binge-worthy experience. The official trailer of the series was launched by actor Naveen Chandra, setting the tone for the suspense and intrigue that lies ahead.

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting trailer

Set in the 1980s, in the remote and fear-stricken village of Viraatapalem, a chilling curse silences celebrations, every bride dies mysteriously on her wedding day. No marriage has taken place for over a decade. The village is frozen in fear; its population reduced to only the very young and the very old. When a bold police constable (Abhignya Vuthaluru) is posted to the town, she refuses to accept the curse as truth. Teaming up with a reformed convict, she begins to pull at the threads of a mystery the village would rather keep buried. One woman: One village: A thousand secrets. And in Viraatapalem, some of those secrets are dying to stay hidden.

Director Krishna Poluru shared, “After Recce, I’m thrilled to collaborate with ZEE5 once again. ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is set in a village where a chilling curse has stopped weddings for over a decade, every bride dies mysteriously on her wedding day. That belief has turned into fear, and fear into silence. This series is about breaking that silence. We’ve built a world that feels real, eerie, and emotionally grounded, where one woman dares to ask the question, everyone is afraid of.”

Producer KV Sriram, South Indian Screens shared: "After the success of Recce, it feels great to join hands with ZEE5 once again for 'Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting'. This story stood out to me right from the beginning; it's haunting, layered, and deeply rooted in the kind of fears many communities quietly carry. As someone who has spent years creating stories for television and playing characters myself, this project gave me a chance to explore something more atmospheric and grounded. I'm proud of the world we've built with this series: mysterious, tense, and emotionally real, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

'Intense and fulfilling'

Abhignya Vuthaluru said, “Being part of this project was intense and fulfilling. The role demanded sensitivity, strength, and vulnerability especially in a world that dismisses facts in favour of fear. Shooting in the village, surrounded by real locations and real people, gave the entire experience a rawness, audiences I am sure will like it.”

With superstition, suspense, and a powerful message at its core, ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ is not just a Supernatural Thriller, it’s a battle between fear and truth, unfolding in the most unexpected of places.

Don’t miss ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’ streaming only on ZEE5 from June 27th