Zoya Akhtar announces Made In Heaven Season 2 coming soon, shares intriguing poster

As the fans wait with bated breaths for the return of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven, Amazon Prime Video takes the excitement a notch higher as it announces the second season of the Emmy-nominated drama. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby (Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house), the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners Karan and Tara as they navigate through various ups and downs, against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings. The series became an instant fan favourite with the audience appreciating its compelling narrative and power-packed performances.

Building upon the immense success of its debut season, Made In Heaven Season 2 is all set to enthrall the audiences after four years, and promises an even deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas. As the characters navigate the dualities of tradition and modernity, the new season will challenge societal taboos while remaining rooted in the universal themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery.

Drawing from the remarkable talent pool of Indian cinema, the series boasts an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Jim Sarbh, and many others.

Zoya Akhtar shared the poster of the new season and wrote, "The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander. #MadeInHeavenS2OnPrime coming soon!"

Made In Heaven Season 1 was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. They wrote it with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair served as directors for the nine episodes of the first season. Work on the second season was to begin in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Made In Heaven Season 2 promises to raise the bar even higher in terms of production quality, storytelling, and cinematic aesthetics. With its visually stunning cinematography, meticulous attention to detail, and thought-provoking narrative, the series will continue to push boundaries and challenge conventions, cementing its status as a groundbreaking and must-watch show.

Made In Heaven Season 2 will premiere soon exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned for further updates.