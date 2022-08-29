Zoya Akhtar on 'The Archies': Exciting to introduce characters to new generation

Zoya Akhtar is directing Netflix's live-action musical film 'The Archies' based on the characters of the popular American comics and will be introducing multiple new faces in the film

The Archies poster

For someone who grew up reading Archies Comics, director Zoya Akhtar on Monday said it is a "pleasure and honour" for her to bring the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic to life. The filmmaker, known for movies such as 'Luck by Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy', is directing Netflix's live-action musical film 'The Archies' based on the characters of the popular American comics.

"It's such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation of this very iconic comic. It's a huge part of my childhood. I've grown up reading it."

"It's very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation, and at the same time, keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me that grew up on it," Akhtar said in a video message which also featured Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

The clip was played at Netflix's Films Day event, touted as the streamer's first film showcase, here. Billed as a coming-of-age story, 'The Archies' is set in the 1960s and follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

The upcoming movie marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan; superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of 'The Archies'.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar: Comfort comes from having same values

The filmmaker made it clear that the movie is set around the "Anglo-Indian community". "We've set it in the Anglo Indian community of India, and it's in our magical fictional hill station down in our country. The town is called Riverdale, it's fictional," added the director. When the film's teaser was unveiled in May, many on social media had criticised the film's setting as they found it to be unreliable.

Goldwater, who always wanted to do something for the Indian circuit, said he is looking forward to Akhtar's film. "Archie has been a global icon for many years. Archie Comics is a group of iconic characters that were created in 1941. They live in the town of Riverdale. I've been enamoured to do something in India for many, many years," he said.

The senior executive said collaborating with Akhtar and Netflix was a "no-brainer". "My good friend Sharad mentioned to me that he had spoken to you (Akhtar) about doing an Archie's movie and when he mentioned that it was you who is interested, I immediately said, 'Oh my God, we have to try to make this happen.'

"And then, of course, the confluence of you and being with the best streaming company in the world and Netflix seemed like a no-brainer for the Archies."

Music is a big part of the Archies heritage throughout the decades, he added.

"I should mention that the film is set in the 1960s. There's a loss of friendship and love and conflict and community and the music. Music is such a big part of Archies heritage throughout the decades.

"The '60s for Archie, were also such an important part as we transitioned from what Archie was to where Archie kind of is now. The '60s were the gateway between the old Archie and the new Archie," added Goldwater.

Ankur Tewari, who previously worked on Akhtar's 2019 musical drama "Gully Boy", serves as music supervisor on "The Archies". At the event, Tewari and a live band performed the song "Aao Kahani Suno", which served as the background score to the film's teaser video.

Later, Akhtar interacted with the press conference through a video call. Right from the outset, the acclaimed filmmaker said she knew she wanted to retain the western "essence and original vibe of the comic" for the India-set "The Archies". "We have put it into Anglo-Indian community, which is big part of our history. We have set it in a hill station. It is a comic book, fictional but rooted in India," she explained.

Calling "The Archies" a film about "seven kids and their shenanigans", Akhtar said she is "obsessed" with the theme of friendship in movies. "It is a pure ensemble, it has seven kids. It is about the interpersonal relationship and that set the friendship." Archies Comics is the "closest to my heart", said the director.

"It is the only comic book, when I was a kid that is about kids, everything was about superhero but this was about regular teenager. I like that." "The Archies" is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics. It will be released in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

