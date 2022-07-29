Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > 56 per cent of Indian job seekers faced scams during their job hunt Report

56 per cent of Indian job seekers faced scams during their job hunt: Report

Updated on: 29 July,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

According to a report by Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform, millennials aged between 20-29 are the most exposed to scams and fraudulent job offers

56 per cent of Indian job seekers faced scams during their job hunt: Report

Representational images. Pic/iStock


About 56 per cent of job seekers in India face scams during their job hunt process, according to a report.

The report by Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform, showed that millennials aged between 20-29 are the most exposed to scams and fraudulent job offers.

"Our aim behind sharing insights from the hiring industry is to help recruiters and job seekers be well versed with the latest trends and help in making an informed decision. A prevalent problem in the hiring industry is the prevalence of recruitment scams. Keeping the issue in mind, Hirect is ensuring the safety and security of the users by eliminating the consultants in between," said Raj Das, Global Co-Founder and CEO of Hirect India, in a statement.


Das said keeping the issue in mind, the company is ensuring the safety and security of the users by eliminating the consultants in between.

The report was based on a survey where 43.5 per cent of respondents claimed it takes around 1 week to hire from receipt of an application to an offer letter.

Tier 1 cities showed increasing hiring for both technical and non-technical positions. The most in-demand tech positions in Mumbai and Bengaluru are full stack engineer, java engineer, IT technical support, NET developer, and PHP developer.

In Gurugram, the most in-demand positions are full stack engineer, PHP developer, Java engineer, IT technical support, web front end engineer, etc.

Also read: Gen Z is redefining idea of work hustle and tradition of 9-5 jobs: Microsoft

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

life and style culture news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK