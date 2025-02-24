More alarmingly, 56 per cent of these respondents admitted that the breach had a significant to extreme effect on their well-being

Security is not just about physical protection; it directly correlates with emotional and psychological well-being. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article 98 per cent of home security breaches impact victims' happiness: Survey x 00:00

Security is more than just a measure of protection — it is the foundation of peace of mind and lasting happiness. The latest ‘Happiness Survey’ conducted by the Security Solutions Business of Godrej Enterprise Group reveals that an overwhelming 98 per cent of individuals who experienced a security breach in their homes reported a direct impact on their overall sense of security and happiness. More alarmingly, 56 per cent of these respondents admitted that the breach had a significant to extreme effect on their well-being.

With a concerning 35 per cent respondents having faced incidents such as break-ins, robbery, and burglary, the findings underscore an urgent need for enhanced security adoption. The survey delves into what fosters a true sense of security, with 41 per cent of respondents opting for home lockers (Tijori), 45 per cent citing surveillance cameras as the top measure to make them feel more secure, followed by 36 per cent emphasising the presence of security guards, 29 per cent preferring alarm systems, and 20 per cent highlighting the role of video door phones.

Commenting on the findings, Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and business head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej Enterprise Group, said, “The strong link between security and happiness is evident in our survey findings. A secure environment fosters a happier and more confident society. The increasing adoption of security technology is not just a trend—it is a necessity for enhancing the quality of life. At Godrej, we continue to innovate and offer solutions that empower individuals to protect what matters most, enabling them to lead happier, worry-free lives.”

Security is not just about physical protection; it directly correlates with emotional and psychological well-being. When individuals feel unsafe, it affects their day-to-day life, productivity, and mental peace. The survey findings reiterate that ensuring home security is a fundamental step toward achieving true happiness. Whether it is safeguarding homes, protecting valuables, or simply instilling confidence in daily routines, home security plays a critical role in shaping an individual’s overall sense of well-being. The survey findings highlight a positive shift in awareness, as more individuals recognise the importance of proactive security measures. The preference for modern security solutions such as AI-enabled surveillance cameras, alarm systems, and smart video door phones indicates a growing inclination towards integrated security solutions that provide real-time protection and deterrence against potential threats.

As security becomes synonymous with happiness, individuals, families, and communities must take proactive steps in fortifying their environments.