Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > A beginners guide to mutual funds investment Know benefits returns tax deduction and KYC process

A beginner’s guide to mutual funds investment: Know benefits, returns, tax deduction and KYC process

Premium

Updated on: 22 August,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

Mutual funds are one of the most popular investment vehicles currently, offering diversification opportunities and structured management. We speak to experts to understand its benefits, risks, tax regulations and KYC processes

A beginner’s guide to mutual funds investment: Know benefits, returns, tax deduction and KYC process

Image for representational purposes only (Photo courtesy: iStock)

Amid growing avenues for investment in India, mutual funds remain one of the favourite choices, partly due to comparatively lower risk, strict regulations and structured processes. However, in this ever-evolving financial landscape, it can get difficult to keep track of official processes, tax rules, etc., about mutual funds investment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news culture news mumbai finance Mutual Funds investment

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK