A verse for the Queen: What writers and lyricists wrote about Queen Elizabeth II

Whether a tribute or a confrontational verse, here’s a look at what song writers and poets wrote about Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II presents the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry to John Agard at Buckingham Palace in London on March 12, 2013. Photo credit: AFP
The demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 brought to an end her historic rule of seven decades. The longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, she inspired many poets and songwriters from Britain. Though the poems mainly come out as a tribute or in affection of the Queen, there are a number of songs, which offered a critical perspective to the British monarchy. Here are a few poems and songs one can read and listen to, while the Queen’s sets on to a final journey.
‘Elizabeth II’ by Ruth Stacey
Author Ruth Stacey brings to life the Queens of England and Britain from the Anglo-Saxon era to the modern age, each through a poem, in her book, ‘Queen, Jewel, Mistress: A History of the Queens of England & Great Britain in Verse’.
In ‘Elizabeth II’ she writes:
In today's correspondence a poetry book
detailing the lives of British Queens—
with a note enclosed and a question:
what does it mean to be a Queen?
I could reply and say—
this precious stone set in a silver sea:
a symbol, like a banner, for mens' love.
But these are not my words.
Read the full poem on poetryfoundation.org
‘Her Majesty’ by the Beatles
A part of Beatles’ iconic album ‘Abbey Road’, released in 1969, ‘Her Majesty’ is a song written by Paul McCartney, who was also knighted by the Queen. The lyrics of the song seems like a love song to the Queen and reads:
Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl
But she doesn't have a lot to say
Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl
But she changes from day to day
I wanna tell her that I love her a lot
But I gotta get a belly full of wine
Listen to the full song here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcv1EFoaX-8
‘God Save the Queen’ by The Sex Pistols
A critical take on the monarchy as an institution, in ‘God Save the Queen’, Johnny Rotten wrote:
God save the queen
The fascist regime
They made you a moron
A potential H bomb
God save the queen
She's not a human being
and There's no future
And England's dreaming
The song was released during the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977 as the band’s second single. In an interview, Rotten now known as John Lydon had clarified that it was nothing against the Queen specifically. He wrote, “I’ve got no animosity against any one of the royal family. Never did. It’s the institution of it that bothers me and the assumption that I’m to pay for that.”
Listen to the full song here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqrAPOZxgzU
‘Rule Nor Reason’ by Billy Bragg
In ‘Rule nor Reason’, Billy Bragg, known as one of the most well-known protest musicians, takes a humanistic perspective on the Queen’s individual life as a head of the monarchy in his words:
Neither rule nor reason
The Queen on her throne plays Shirley Bassey
Records when she's all on her own
And she looks out the window
And cries
Listen to the full song here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY-10crQqBw
‘Nothing Great About Britain’ by Slowthai
Written by British rapper, Tyron Kaymone Frampton, better known as Slowthai, this 2019 song is one of the very few hip-hop songs on the monarchy in the recent years. “I will treat you with the utmost respect, only if you respect me a little bit Elizabeth,” Slowthai sings in the song.
Here’s how the song begins:
I said there's nothing great about the place we live in
Nothing great about Britain
(Nothing great about Britain)
Sip a cup of tea whilst we're spittin'
There's nothing great about Britain
Listen to the full song here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZsNnuaUSNs
